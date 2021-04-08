ELLIS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — It started with a call about suspicious activity on March 24 in Ellis County and resulted with an unidentified human body being found. Now, more than two weeks later, a 28 year old North Texas man has been found in Houston and arrested.
Ellis County Sheriff's Deputies discovered the body in the 6900 block of Ensign Road in Ennis. The identity of the person wasn't known so an autopsy was ordered and the body was taken to the Dallas Medical Examiner's Office. One day later the victim was identified as Jordan Von Hoffman from Waxahachie. His manner of death was only listed as homicide.
Officials said they later found evidence linking Trenton Adams to Von Hoffman's murder.
On the morning of April 8, authorities found Adams at an apartment complex in Houston. Adams is currently being transferred to the Harris County Sheriff's Office for arraignment, after which he will be taken to the Ellis County Jail in Waxahachie, where police say he will be booked in for the murder of Von Hoffman.
Prosecutors are recommending a bond of $1,000,000 for Adams.