Weatherford Man Sean Thomas Sloan Arrested For Animal Cruelty After 'Torturing' Dog Parker County Sheriff's deputies arrested Sean Thomas Sloan of Weatherford Sunday, April 4, in connection with an animal cruelty investigation. Katie Johnston reports.

'Shots & Brews' Event Offers COVID Booster And Beer What's On Tap NRH partnered with Glenview Professional Pharmacy to deliver COVID vaccinations to their community--come for the shot, stay for the beer!

Number Of Kids Crossing The Mexican Border Alone Hits All-Time High In MarchThe U.S. government picked up nearly 19,000 children traveling alone in March -- the largest monthly number ever recorded and a major test for President Joe Biden as he reverses many of his predecessor’s hardline immigration tactics. Katie Johnston reports.

5 hours ago