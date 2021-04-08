DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Senator John Cornyn and U.S. Representative Eddie Bernice Johnson are expected to announce their bipartisan legislation to help weatherize Texas’s energy grid.
Cornyn and Johnson will hold their joint press conference at 1:50 p.m. outside an electrical substation in Dallas.
The POWER ON Act aims to prevent a future severe storm, like the one Texas saw in February, from crippling our electrical grid and leaving countless Texans without electricity for days on end. It will assist Texas power providers, distributors, and suppliers with funding to winterize their facilities and infrastructure to prepare for future extreme weather events.
This is a developing story, please click back for updates.