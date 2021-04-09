GLENN HEIGHTS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Severe storms dropped large hail on parts of North Texas Friday evening, and residents sent CBS 11 News pictures of what they experienced.
There were severe thunderstorm warnings issued for Dallas, Ellis, Johnson, Hill, Navarro, Hunt, Kaufman and Rockwall counties through the early evening hours.
Large hail was reported in cities like Alvarado, Glenn Heights, Grandview, DeSoto and Venus. Significant damage has not yet been reported as the storms continue to move through the areas.
Pictures of hail throughout North Texas can be seen below: