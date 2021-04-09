(CBSDFWCOM) – Tarrant County has cleared its COVID-19 vaccine wait list, which means new registrants can expect to be contacted within 24 to 48 hours, according to the county’s public health department.
"Tarrant County Public Health is pleased to inform you, that we have completed issuing appointments to all registrants on our COVID Vaccine waiting list," the department announced in a tweet.

Those who recently registered and have not received a call are asked to call the department's hotline at 817.248.6299.
