BRYAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A 27-year-old Texas man is in custody, accused of opening fire at the cabinet-making company where he worked, killing one person and wounding five others.

Larry Winston Bollin, 27, of Iola, Texas, was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center in Bryan late Thursday. Jail records showed Bollin was charged with murder and was held on a $1 million bond. No attorney was listed for Bollin.

Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske told reporters he believes the suspect is an employee at the Kent Moore Cabinets location where the shooting happened. He said investigators believe the man was solely responsible for the attack, which happened around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, and that he was gone by the time officers arrived.

Two of the five people who were wounded at the business were hospitalized in critical condition, while three others were in serious but stable condition, according to a hospital statement. During the manhunt for the suspect, he shot and wounded a state trooper, who was hospitalized in serious but stable condition, the Texas Department of Public Safety said on Twitter.

A DPS Trooper was shot while pursuing an individual suspected of being involved in the shooting in Bryan. He remains in serious but stable condition. 💙🙏🏼 — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) April 8, 2021

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said about two hours after the attack, the suspect was arrested in Bedias, a tiny community about 25 miles northeast of Bryan.

Investigators were still trying to determine the motive for the attack, authorities said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives sent agents and dogs to the shooting scene, said spokesman Deon Washington. Police asked people to stay away from the business during the investigation.

Bryan is about 100 miles northwest of Houston and is near Texas A&M University. With more than 86,000 residents, it is the seat of Brazos County.

Kent Moore Cabinets, which employs more than 600 people, has design centers in nearly a dozen Texas cities including Dallas and Fort Worth.

Officials said more charges could be filed against Bollin on Friday.

