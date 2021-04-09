DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Baylor Lady Bears winning the national championship in 2019 justified the reason Toyelle Wilson left a head coaching job at Prairie View A&M to be an assistant at Baylor.

She says, “I could learn from one of the best coaches in the country in Kim Mulkey and see how to run and see how to run a Power 5 conference program.”

From there, it was on to Michigan to be the top assistant. Two years later, meet your new Southern Methodist University (SMU) women’s basketball coach.

Wilson takes over a team that went 0-6 last season.

She looks at challenges as “a way to become great.”

“What do you do with challenges? Do you overcome them or succumb to them? I’m so excited,” she says.

Wilson is also a powerful example for others. She’s the first black female head coach of any sport in the history of SMU.

In Toyelle’s words, “I say history but it’s her story.”

“I don’t want to be the first. I don’t want to be the last. I want people to know that little girls can do anything. They can dream big,” she says.

Leading the SMU women back to the tourney for the first time since 2008 is not a dream for Toyelle. Here’s why it will become reality.

Wilson says, “I’m a great motivator. I love what I do. I don’t even look at it as a job. I look at it as a blessing to be able to impact kids.”