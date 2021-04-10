PHARR, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 28-year-old man wanted by the Dallas Police Department for felony child sexual assault charges was arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents arrested Jose Gerardo Ibarra at the Pharr International Bridge on April 6. The bridge measures 3.2 miles long and has the fastest commercial crossing time in the Lower Rio Grande Valley.READ MORE: Truck Loses Control, Slams Into Royse City Police Officer Michael Baley While Helping Stranded Motorist
“Assisting our law enforcement partners locate fugitives of the law is one of the many duties our officers perform on a daily basis,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas. “Apprehending individuals wanted in connection with alleged crimes of a sexual nature involving children exemplifies the border security aspect of our mission.”
Ibarra, who’s a U.S. citizen from Edinburg, Texas arrived at the bridge driving a grey Mercedes sedan.READ MORE: Customs Officers Seize Narcotics At Texas-Mexico Border Worth $1.8M+ Hidden In Tires, Ice Chests
An initial primary check revealed that he was a possible match to an arrest warrant out of Dallas. Border patrol officers escorted Ibarra to secondary where biometric verification was conducted and confirmed the outstanding.
The warrant was issued in March 2021 for alleged incidents that occurred in 2019 in Dallas involving a 14-year-old girl and first-degree felony charges were filed.
After Ibarra was arrested, deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office transported him to the county jail to await extradition procedures.MORE NEWS: Texas Man Don Muchow Brings Awareness To Type 1 Diabetes By Running From Disneyland To Disney World