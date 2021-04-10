ROCKWALL COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A car that lost control and left the roadway struck Royse City Police Officer Michael Baley while he was helping a stranded motorist in the 200 Block of Westbound IH30.
Officer Baley was out of his patrol car and in the grassy median when the car hit him. He was taken by ambulance to Baylor Hospital in Dallas with minor injuries. Baley was treated and later released.
State law requires motorists to slow down or vacate the lane when passing an emergency vehicle with its emergency light on. Law enforcement reminds that this accident should serve as a reminder to everyone to pay attention and slow down when you see a police officer or emergency personnel working on the side of the road.
When you see them working on the road or Interstate, please slow down, move over and pay attention.
