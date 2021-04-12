ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The first day the FEMA-supported community vaccine clinic in Arlington opened at AT&T Stadium it set a new high mark, distributing nearly 5,000 doses in a day.

The Arlington Fire Department’s goal is to repeat the effort daily as long as the site is set up, currently scheduled to be through April 19.

To that end, late Monday the department dropped the appointment-only criteria at the stadium for the afternoon, making 1,000 doses available to anyone who could make it before closing at 5 p.m. A spokesman said the site may deviate from appointments again over the next seven days, if it means increasing attendance.

The clinic was originally set to be at AT&T when the federal site opened in February. However event conflicts forced location changes, first to the new Globe Life Field, then to the Esports Stadium.

The site could remain open at AT&T beyond next week, after state authorization to keep it going, however it depends heavily on how many doses the state will be able to allocate to support the site.

The site has been administering doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, to people who registered with Tarrant County. It is also delivering second doses of the Pfizer vaccine to recipients who had missed their appointment slot for a second dose.

Monday Tarrant County started offering new options to people who register for a shot. Registrants are now able to choose preferred appointment times, and locations.

There is also an option available to indicate someone is homebound, and request at-home administration of the vaccine.