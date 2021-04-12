BREAKING NEWSShooting At School In Knoxville, Tennessee | 1 Dead, 1 In Custody, Officer Recovering
By CBSDFW.com Staff
ADDISON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Multiple apartment units are on fire in Addison Monday evening.

It’s happening near the Dallas North Tollway and Arapaho.

Addison apartment fire (Chopper 11)

At least four ladder trucks are putting water on the fire.

Flames are shooting out of multiple apartment units’ roofs.

Addison apartment fire (Chopper 11)

There are no reports of injuries.

Addison apartment fire (credit: Joshua Hudson)

More to come.

