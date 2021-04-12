ADDISON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Multiple apartment units are on fire in Addison Monday evening.
It’s happening near the Dallas North Tollway and Arapaho.READ MORE: Dallas ISD Urging Graduating Seniors To 'Finish Strong'
At least four ladder trucks are putting water on the fire.READ MORE: North Texas Restaurants Having A Hard Time Staffing Up Following 'Reopening' Of State
Flames are shooting out of multiple apartment units’ roofs.
There are no reports of injuries.MORE NEWS: Dallas ISD First-Grade Teacher Kevin Rayo Arrested For Allegedly Possessing Child Pornography
More to come.