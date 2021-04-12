FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A cold front is moving through North Texas Monday afternoon, April 12.
Ahead of the front the dew point is in the upper 50s to low 60s.
There is plenty of moisture to work with as this front moves through so the potential of strong to severe storms remains for parts of North Texas from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
There is a marginal risk of severe storms for the majority of North Texas.
The far southwest counties area under a slight risk of severe storms with the largest threats being hail up to 2.00” in diameter and wind gusts to near 65 mph.
There is a strong cap in place which is limiting any storm development at this time.
These storms are condition and something the Texas Weather Experts will continue to monitor as we head into the evening hours.