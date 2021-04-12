TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Now more than a year into the pandemic, Airbnb is thinking ahead, to summer, by announcing a block on 1-night reservations during the Fourth Of July weekend of entire home listings in Texas and throughout the country, effective April 12, with exceptions for guests with a history of positive reviews. But guests who have a history of positive reviews on Airbnb or who already booked their one-night reservation aren’t subject to the new restriction.

In other words, don’t throw an Independence Day blowout at your rented Airbnb—or risk getting banned from booking with the service in the future.

Calling their new approach “Summer of Responsible Travel,” the 8-point plan aims to “help hosts, guests and communities they call home stay safer.” It includes “new tools to help travelers and hosts stay healthier, systems to crack down on bad behavior and more help for people if some part of their trip doesn’t go as planned.”

While this plan specific to the Fourth of July is new, this isn’t the first time the online marketplace has established no fun zones.

Airbnb has largely prohibited parties since long before COVID-19, placing a ban on “unauthorized” gatherings. Most hosts also disallow events in their house rules. But since the pandemic began, Airbnb has removed the option for listings that explicitly allow parties and events, and the platform placed a global ban on parties at all listed properties.

Last year, the San Francisco-based company also announced the suspension or removal of 80 listings throughout Texas, which violated its policies on parties and events.

If you’re using Airbnb, and don’t want to land in hot water, book a property that allows the number of guests you expect to join you, and follow the host’s rules.