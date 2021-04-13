BROWNSVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge intercepted a load of alleged methamphetamine, valued at $50,970 under the clothing of a woman attempting entry into the United States.
"Our officers used keen observation skills in conducting their inspections and were able to intercept these dangerous drugs and keep them from reaching the streets," said (A) Port Director Bob Parker, Brownsville Port of Entry.
The seizure happened on Saturday, Apr. 10, at Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge when an 18-year-old United States citizen from Brownsville attempted entry into the United States through the pedestrian lane and was referred to secondary. While in the secondary inspection area, CBP officers discovered a package hidden under her clothing. They removed the package, which contained a total of 2.54 pounds of alleged methamphetamine.
Officers seized the narcotics, arrested the woman, and turned her over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.