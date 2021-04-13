AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Association is joining other police associations, police chiefs and license to carry instructors for a press conference at the Texas Capitol to voice their opposition to discussions in the halls of the legislature to dismantle the state’s current License to Carry (LTC) program.

“This bill does not make our officers more safe. We have already lost 15 officers to gunfire in our country this year. Last year it was 49… With the number of contacts that officers already perform, adding a gun into the equation makes the jobs of our men and women more dangerous,” said Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia.

The changes would, in effect, allow any Texan with absolutely no training in firearm safety to openly carry a pistol or rifle in public without a permit.

“Every police officer in Texas supports the right of our citizens to arm themselves for sport, hunting and protection,” said DPA President Mike Mata. “But as with any Constitutional right there comes great responsibility. For the safety of Texas residents, we want to make sure everyone who carries a firearm is well trained, follow basic gun safety measures and understand the importance of responsible gun usage.”

At a news conference on April 13, instructors and police officers will provide personal accounts of the danger of allowing people without training or understanding of basic gun safety rules to openly carry firearms in public.

Later in the day, in Grapevine, Chairman of the Texas Republican Party Allen West will discuss current Constitutional Carry legislation in Austin, and why all Republicans and Texans should support it.

He is speaking, along with other members of the Texas GOP at a gun range called the Texas Gun Experience at 3:30 p.m.