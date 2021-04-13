DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas are looking for a hit-and-run driver who seriously injured a pedestrian at 2700 North Buckner Boulevard on March 24.
Police said the suspect was driving a light-colored sedan, traveling southbound on 2700 North Buckner Boulevard in the center lane, lost control and drove up onto the sidewalk, striking the victim who was standing at a bus stop.
The driver didn’t stop to help and was last seen traveling southbound on North Buckner Boulevard.
The Vehicle Crimes Unit is requesting anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective J. J. Jackson at 214-670-5817 or email jearlynn.jackson@dallascityhall.com.