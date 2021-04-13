AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – ERCOT, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas issued an alert Tuesday, April 13, shortly after 4:30 p.m. warning of potential “emergency conditions, but it was not expecting power outages.

On Twitter, ERCOT said, “Due to a combination of high gen outages typical in April & higher-than-forecasted demand caused by a stalled cold front over TX, ERCOT may enter emergency conditions. We do not expect customer outages. Declaring an emergency would allow us to access additional resources.”

Alert: Due to a combination of high gen outages typical in April & higher-than-forecasted demand caused by a stalled cold front over TX, ERCOT may enter emergency conditions. We do not expect customer outages. Declaring an emergency would allow us to access additional resources. — ERCOT (@ERCOT_ISO) April 13, 2021

Back in February, widespread power outages left millions of Texans without electricity, heat, and running water during two winter storms that brought single-digit temperatures.

ERCOT says it manages the flow of electric power to more than 26 million Texas customers, representing 90% of the state’s electric load.

“Due to a combination of high generation outages typical in April and higher-than-forecasted demand from a stalled cold front over Texas, ERCOT may enter into emergency conditions this afternoon,” said ERCOT Vice President of Grid Planning and Operations Woody Rickerson. “Given the event in February, it is important to note that we do not expect customer outages. Rather, this emergency declaration allows us to access tools that will bring supply and demand back into line.”

Minutes after the first tweet Tuesday, ERCOT called on Texans to conserve energy into the evening.

ERCOT is requesting energy conservation at this time. Consumers and businesses are urged to reduce their electricity use this afternoon and into the evening. — ERCOT (@ERCOT_ISO) April 13, 2021

Customers can help by taking the following ERCOT conservation steps:

· Turn off any unnecessary lights and equipment.

· Turn thermostat up 2 to 3 degrees.

· Set programmable thermostats to higher temperatures when no one is home.

· Use fans to feel 4 to 6 degrees cooler.

· Limit use of large appliances (i.e., dishwasher, washer, dryer, etc.).

· If you cook indoors, use a microwave or slow cooker.

· Close blinds and drapes during late afternoon.

· Schedule pool pumps to run in the early morning or overnight hours.