FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth firefighter was injured while rescuing a fire victim in the back of a home in East Fort Worth shortly after noon on Tuesday, April 13.

It happened in the 2600 block of Wilkinson Avenue at Beach Street.

Firefighters found light smoke showing from the rear of the home, went inside a detached garage and found a small fire.

Crews were quickly able to contain it, the Fort Worth Fire Department said in a news release.

As crews searched the structure, they found a woman and brought her out.

During the rescue, one firefighter suffered injuries yet despite those injuries, continued to provide medical care to the victim.

FWFD crews began immediate care to the victim who sustained burns and respiratory injuries and she was rushed by CareFlite to Parkland Hospital in critical condition.

Medical care was then started on the injured firefighter by crews on scene.

The firefighter was also taken to Parkland in serious condition.

“At this time, the firefighter is stable and we continue to keep him and his family in our thoughts and prayers. This remains an active situation and FWFD investigators continue to work the incident,” FWFD said in the news release.