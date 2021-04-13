MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The five-year anniversary of the murder of Terri “Missy” Bevers inside a Midlothian Church is days away, and no one has been charged in her death.

Midlothian Police said it happened the early morning hours of April 18, 2016 as she was preparing to lead fitness class at Creekside Church.

Bevers was 45.

“The Midlothian Police Department considers this case an active investigation and continues to explore all leads that we receive,” Assistant Police Chief Scott Brown said in an informational release to the public.

“Midlothian Police Investigators are determined to see this case reach closure. Our agency receives tips and leads almost daily from various sources. Our investigators follow up on every credible piece of information. Please know that we will continue to thoughtfully protect the release of information about Missy’s murder as long as this case remains open. There has been substantial assumption about this case as it continues to receive nationwide attention. Missy was a beloved mother, wife, daughter, and sister. She and her family, as well as the Midlothian community, deserve our best efforts,” said Asst. Chief Brown.

Shortly after her murder, investigators released surveillance video of the suspect wearing what looked like “police tactical gear,” including a helmet, vest and gloves.

The video only showed the suspect walking through the hallways.

Brown said the department has added a retired federal agent to its team of investigators and his primary responsibility is the examination of this case.

Also, the department’s new Criminal Investigation Division Commander “is an experienced homicide detective from a major metroplex agency.”

“The expertise of these seasoned investigators, combined with the advancements in technology and new investigative techniques developed in law enforcement over the past five years, will hopefully lead to a satisfactory conclusion of this case,” said Brown. “It is our sincere belief that collaboration with the public is what will eventually lead us to solve this crime. We believe that someone may have a vital piece of information that to this date is unknowingly being withheld. We appeal to the community to please contact the Midlothian Police Department, regardless of how insignificant they may think their information may be.”

Midlothian Police are reiterating the following points about the investigation:

• We do not consider this a “cold” case. Investigators are actively working new leads and existing case files. This includes coordination with multiple law enforcement agencies and forensics experts.

• To date, Investigators have received over 3,000 tips and are still receiving tips from all over the world.

• Over the past year, investigators have traveled across Texas and other states to follow up on new leads.

• MPD staff has presented this case to several homicide investigators’ associations for review; no new substantial investigative work was generated due to these presentations.

• Investigators are still interested in a vehicle captured on video in the parking lot of a nearby business in the hours before the murder was committed. The vehicle appears consistent with a 2010-2012 Nissan Altima, 2010-2012 Infinity G37 or similar vehicle. The vehicle of interest is driving slowly around the closed business; the driver turns the lights off and on multiple times and then parks for a short time before exiting the parking lot.

• The suspect observed on church surveillance equipment is wearing “police tactical” type clothing. The authenticity of the clothing is not known. Height analysis estimates the vertical distance from the floor to the top of the headwear of the suspect to be approximately 5’8″.

• In the video surveillance, the suspect appears to have a unique walk or gait. The suspect’s feet appear to turn outward away from the body, more predominantly on the right foot. Investigators are interested in persons who fall within or near this height range, and have a similar walk or gait or may have had a similar walk or gait during the time of this offense. It is possible the gait was caused by a temporary condition, injury or other factor and the suspect may no longer exhibit this walk or gait.

There are several ways people can make an anonymous tip in this case.

If the information provided leads to an arrest and conviction, persons that submit tips may be eligible for a cash reward.

Tips can be delivered:

• By calling Crime Stoppers of Ellis County at 972-937-PAYS (7297)

• By calling the Midlothian Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 972-775-7634

• By private message via our Facebook Page, Midlothian Police Department – Texas (@MidlothianTXPD )