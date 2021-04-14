BURLESON (CBSDFW.COM) — Officials with the Burleson Police Department have confirmed that an officer was shot Wednesday morning.
According to authorities, it was around 4:15 a.m. on April 14 when an officer made a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Hillside Drive.
Officials didn't give many details, but said it was during that stop that the officer, whose name has not been released, was shot "multiple" times.
As of 6:45 a.m. police were still canvassing the area, searching for the shooting suspects. Police are asking anyone who has information about the shooting or people in the area who see something suspicious to call 911.
The officer was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth. His condition is unknown.
* This is a breaking news story and will be updated as ore information becomes available.