DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – After pausing its rollout this week of in-home Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations, the City of Dallas and Visiting Nurse Association of Texas said it will offer the Moderna vaccine instead.
They regrouped and put together a plan to re-launch the program starting Monday, April 19.
While the two-shot Moderna vaccine poses logistical challenges, they city said it’s “committed to vaccinate our most vulnerable population as quickly and safely as possible.”
All residents who were scheduled to receive in-home shots this week will be rescheduled for next week.