IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – MacArthur High School went on lockdown Wednesday afternoon, April 14, due to a possible threat of a student with a handgun.
Irving Police said there have been no injuries to anyone, but students aren’t being released to go home yet due to lockdown procedures.
Multiple Irving Police officers are on campus.
Shortly before 5:00 p.m., Irving ISD said in a statement on Twitter, “Irving Police Department has taken control of the building, and once the entire building has been assessed and cleared, the police department will implement a slow release of building occupants, which could take up to two hours.”
More to come.