BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Jerry Don Elders, 39, is now in police custody.

He was apprehended in Gainesville, Texas.

Elders is the man suspected of shooting a Burleson police officer and the killing of a woman he and two others allegedly kidnapped, Robin Waddell.

Her son, Phillip told CBS 11 News that he saw a woman this morning on his property, wet and muddy, but chased her off. Phillip Waddell’s home is just south of the location where the suspect’s car was abandoned earlier in the morning. He believes the suspects then went to his mother’s house next door, kidnapped her and stole her truck.

Several sources told CBS 11 News, that after Robin Waddell was shot, she may have been dumped at the Joshua Police Station. Police told Phillip she was transported to Huguley South and pronounced deceased.

During a new conference, police said Elders was driving a stolen Tacoma and shot the lawman as he approached the passenger’s side front door of the vehicle. The officer, whose name was not released, was shot “multiple” times.

A department spokesperson said the officer — who has been with the department for 3 or 4 years — was conscious and talking when he was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth. He was said to be stable and alert late Wednesday morning. Officials have given no details on the extent of his injuries.

The suspects fled the scene in a maroon-colored SUV that was later found abandoned and burned in the 700 block of S.E. John Jones.

A Blue Alert was issued for Elders before his capture, who was wanted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a police officer, which is a first-degree felony and possession of a controlled substance, which is also a felony offense.

ACTIVE BLUE ALERT for Jerry Elders from Burleson, TX, on 04/14/2021, Texas plate DKB6819 pic.twitter.com/4hvuB4xfXe — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) April 14, 2021

If you have any information about the crime or see any suspicious activity please contact 911 or 817-426-9903 or Crime Stoppers (817) 469-TIPS.