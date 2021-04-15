FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Burleson police officer who was shot multiple times during a traffic stop Wednesday morning, April 15 is now recovering at home.

Officer Joshua Lott was released from JPS Hospital in Fort Worth at 6 p.m. Thursday, about 38 hours after he was shot in the neck, just below the shoulder, and in the chest.

His fellow law enforcement officers made sure to be there to show their support.

Police officers from Burleson, Fort Worth, Arlington and other nearby departments lined up to salute Officer Lott and then escort him home.

VIDEO: ⁦@BurlesonPolice⁩ Officer Joshua Lott leaving the hospital. He waved and gave a thumbs up from inside the truck he was riding in. Ofc. Lott was shot three times just yesterday morning – in the neck, shoulder and chest. ⁦@CBSDFW⁩ pic.twitter.com/agtn6BeIoP — Caroline Vandergriff (@c_vandergriff) April 15, 2021

Officer Lott works the midnight patrol shift and has been with the Burleson Police Department for four years.

According to Burleson Police, Jerry Don Elders fired several rounds at Officer Lott after he pulled over the SUV Elders was driving and approached the passenger window.

Investigators believe Elders then went on to carjack a Burleson woman, who was shot and killed.

Elders was arrested in Gainesville after a nine-hour manhunt Wednesday.

He is currently being held in jail on a $1 million bond facing multiple charges, including aggravates assault against a public servant.

Burleson Police Chief Billy Cordell said Officer Lott’s bulletproof vest may have helped save his life, and the department is very thankful he’s going to be okay.