BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Burleson Police Officer Joshua Lott, who was shot multiple times in the line of duty on April 14, is recovering but in a lot of pain, according to a spokesperson for the department. He’s expected to remain in the hospital for a few more days.

Since the incident, which also claimed the life of an alleged kidnapping victim by the three suspects, CBS 11 News has learned more about Officer Lott.

Lott began his career with the Burleson Police Department in May 2017.

In a social media post, the department said he has “served this community with great pride, and he has received several accolades in his short tenure with BPD.”

Lott was awarded two life-saving awards, one in 2018 and one in 2020. The award recognizes a selfless act while saving another’s life. Also, he was given a police commendation in 2019 for work he made to recover seven motorcycles at Burleson Power Sports.