BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Burleson Police Officer Joshua Lott, who was shot multiple times in the line of duty on April 14, is recovering but in a lot of pain, according to a spokesperson for the department. He’s expected to remain in the hospital for a few more days.
Since the incident, which also claimed the life of an alleged kidnapping victim by the three suspects, CBS 11 News has learned more about Officer Lott.READ MORE: After Air Bag Wiring Problem Toyota Recalls 2009-2015 Venza SUVs In US
Lott began his career with the Burleson Police Department in May 2017.
In a social media post, the department said he has “served this community with great pride, and he has received several accolades in his short tenure with BPD.”
Lott was awarded two life-saving awards, one in 2018 and one in 2020. The award recognizes a selfless act while saving another’s life. Also, he was given a police commendation in 2019 for work he made to recover seven motorcycles at Burleson Power Sports.READ MORE: Texas Man Who Escaped From Prison, Twice, Sentenced To 35 Years For An Array Of Charges
“Officer Lott was fortunate today when there have been other officers that were not,” the department said on Facebook. “Our prayers are with Officer Lott and his family, the innocent victim’s family whose life was taken when it is believed the suspect carjacked her vehicle, and to all law enforcement officers across the country and their families.”
The department said they understand the community will want to know what to do to help Officer Lott and his family. You can reach out to lcauthern@burlesontx.com and she will assist in coordination.
“Burleson Police Department expresses our sincere appreciation to the multiple agencies who assisted and offered assistance, the U.S. Marshal’s Office, Texas Rangers and Department of Public Safety. We also want to express our thank you to the medical staff at John Peter Smith Hospital who rendered care to our officer. Thank you to our community for their love and well wishes.”
MORE NEWS: U.S. Customs Officers Seize $350K Worth Of Fake N95 Masks At Houston Seaport