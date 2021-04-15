DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dr. Devin Trousdale, an anesthesiologist with Parkland Health and Hospital System, has been helping with COVID-19 vaccinations since the very beginning.

“When I say we’re involved, it’s not just the vaccination,” he said. “My wife and I have volunteered at churches to register people, we’ve gone door to door in South Dallas.”

In a way, it’s a family tradition.

“My grandfather, many years ago, was involved in the polio vaccine effort, so it’s kind of my way of honoring him,” Dr. Trousdale said.

His grandfather, Bill Robertson, devised and implemented the 1961 “Victory over Polio” vaccination campaign.

“He helped with the logistics, the operations,” Dr. Trousdale said. “He did all the PR, publicity, he got the entire family involved.”

It’s that kind of volunteer attitude Dallas County Health and Human Services desperately needs.

“We need about 350 volunteers on a given day,” said Christian Grisales with DCHHS. “Right now we’re getting less than half.”

You don’t have to be a doctor to help out.

“They check people in at the door, they also direct traffic, they help us flagging people who have side effects or symptoms to the vaccine,” Grisales said.

Dr. Trousdale also takes the opportunity to remind everyone he meets to share their stories.

“Just as important as giving the vaccine is people spreading the word,” he said. “So I make sure I give the sticker to them, tell them to take a selfie, tell their friends, because that’s half the battle as well.”

If you’d like to volunteer, you can find opportunities here.