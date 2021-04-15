DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas may have thawed out, but the devastating winter storms from February are still causing a major financial strain on millions of Texans.

Governor Greg Abbott announced on Thursday, April 15, FEMA has extended the deadline to apply for winter storm assistance by a month.

The new deadline for individual assistance is May 20, 2021.

“I encourage Texans in the qualifying counties to apply for this assistance to help repair any lasting damages from the storm,” Governor Abbott said in a statement.

FEMA has already approved more than $141 million in aid to individuals affected by the Texas winter storms.

The disaster assistance from the federal government can help Texas home owners with repairs not covered by insurance.

FEMA is also offering rental assistance, lodging expense reimbursement, and moving and storage expenses.

Before applying here, you must file a claim with your insurance.

There are also dozens of local organizations offering winter storm aid.

Thursday, the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas announced 38 grants totaling more than $600,000 going to local organizations to help out with the winter storm recovery.

“I think right now more than ever it’s important for people to not be ashamed or worried about asking for help,” said Ashley Brundage with United Way of Dallas. “There’s help out there for the damages. There’s help out there for rental assistance. But that helps not going to come to you. You have to reach out and asked for it and apply for it and take care of yourself.”

Here are some links to find help locally:

United Way of Metropolitan Dallas winter storm resources

FEMA Texas winter storm individual assistance

Winter storm assistance program – City of Fort Worth

United Way Denton Co. 2021 Winter Storm Assistance