NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
The home on Northumberland Street is up for sale.
Filed Under:Around The Nation

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SQUIRREL HILL (KDKA) – Many people across America grew up on Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood and now, you can live in the home that Fred Rogers once owned.

READ MORE: Parker County Pet Owner Offers $1K Reward For Safe Return Of Dogs 'Ila' And 'Bentley'

The five-bedroom, four-bath home on Northumberland Street in Squirrel Hill has just gone up for sale.

READ MORE: Woman Hit And Killed By Driver After Couple On Interstate-30 Crashes Vehicle While Arguing

It was owned by Fred and Joanne until the early 1960s.

It was also owned by former Steelers offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner prior to the current owner.

MORE NEWS: Kindness Campaign Pays Off Big For North Texas Business

The home can be yours for $850,000.