By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SQUIRREL HILL (KDKA) – Many people across America grew up on Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood and now, you can live in the home that Fred Rogers once owned.READ MORE: Parker County Pet Owner Offers $1K Reward For Safe Return Of Dogs 'Ila' And 'Bentley'
The five-bedroom, four-bath home on Northumberland Street in Squirrel Hill has just gone up for sale.READ MORE: Woman Hit And Killed By Driver After Couple On Interstate-30 Crashes Vehicle While Arguing
It was owned by Fred and Joanne until the early 1960s.
It was also owned by former Steelers offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner prior to the current owner.MORE NEWS: Kindness Campaign Pays Off Big For North Texas Business
The home can be yours for $850,000.