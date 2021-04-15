FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Ulta Beauty is a large cosmetics and beauty services company with many stores throughout DFW and they are hiring.

“The DFW market is large for us. We have four different districts there and a distribution center with Ulta,” said Cindy Edwards of Ulta Beauty.

Edwards says as the company continues to grow and more people return to in-person shopping during the pandemic, they have an increased need to hire.

Company officials say they have dozens of jobs including management positions available right now.

“Everything from our beauty advisors to professional licensed professional such as hair designers and brow specialists, but also management positions. So we have a few general manager positions open,” said Edwards.

She also said they look for quality candidates that can be brought in to the company and trained up to bigger roles and longer careers within the company.

She said, “We take a lot of pride in the succession plan that we do at Ulta Beauty, so we spend time developing training coaching our teams and creating that succession plan.”

The jobs are full-time and part-time and are said to offer competitive pay along with benefits for eligible employees.

Edwards says they can teach many things, but interested candidates need to have one thing:

“Enthusiasm. When we are interviewing just so many different individuals at any given time, the passion around beauty but even more the passion around guest experiences,” she said.

If you are interested in applying, click here.