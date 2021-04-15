MILLSAP, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Parker County pet owner is offering a $1,000 reward for the safe return of her dogs, ‘Ila’ and ‘Bentley.’
She reported them stolen after letting the dogs out for a short break, then returning to find them missing from her fenced yard.
“When any animal goes missing, it pulls at our hearts,” Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said. “But when you believe your animal has been stolen, it is a bit more painful. In cases like this, the theft is a state jail felony. We intend to file full charges on the individuals responsible.”
The woman lives in the 1300-block of Brannon Bridge Circle, in Millsap. Ila, a blond and white female Corgi with four white feet and Bentley, a red male long-haired Dachshund with black ears were stolen on April 10.
Several Parker County Sheriff's Animal Control officers responded to the area. An extensive search of the property and adjacent wooded areas was conducted, including trucks and all-terrain vehicles without success.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Parker County Sheriff’s Office at (817) 594.8845.
