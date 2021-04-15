TYLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Wills Point, Texas man has been sentenced to federal prison for child pornography violations in the Eastern District of Texas.
James Joseph Veeser, 59, pleaded guilty on Sep. 20, 2020, to receipt of child pornography and was sentenced to 97 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker on Thursday, April 15.
When he gets out of prison, Veeser will be required to register as a sex offender.
"Sexual exploitation of children is a scourge that the U.S. Attorney's Office has set as a high priority for investigation and prosecution," said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. "Those who receive these detestable images and videos drive the demand for them – and, hence, should face criminal liability for that conduct."
According to information presented in court, on Jan. 8, 2019, authorities executed a search warrant at Veeser’s home in Van Zandt County and recovered computer equipment.
A forensic examination of the computer equipment revealed “visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.”
The videos and photos had been downloaded between Jan. 25, 2016 and Jan. 8, 2019.
This case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.