EAGLE PASS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Border Patrol agents in Del Rio arrested convicted murderer, Luis Alonso Godines-Maldonado on Wednesday shortly after he entered the country illegally.
"Our agents are doing a great job handling the increase in apprehensions while remaining focused on capturing these dangerous criminals," said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Austin L. Skero II. "It's important to remember those who attempt to evade detection do so for a reason."
On April 14, agents realized during processing that the 49-year-old was convicted of murder in 2002, and was sentenced to 18 years imprisonment. A citizen of Honduras, Godines-Maldonado was most recently removed from the United States in 2017.
As a convicted felon, he faces a charge of re-entry after deportation, which carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.
Border Patrol agents in the Del Rio sector have apprehended 608 illegal aliens with criminal records, so far this year. That's a 236% increase from last year, according to the agency.
The Del Rio Sector is responsible for detecting and preventing the smuggling and unlawful entry of undocumented immigrants into the U.S. along 245 miles of the Rio Grande River and Lake Amistad that forms the border between the U.S. and Mexico. This area of responsibility covers 55,063 square miles of Texas, and reaches 300 miles into Texas from the U.S.-Mexico border.