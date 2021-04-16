MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) — Things weren’t exactly as initially thought when police got the the scene of a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian on April 11 in Mesquite.
It was around 9:30 p.m. when officers were sent to a crash in the 4700 block of US Highway 80.READ MORE: Feds Charge Dallas Attorney Rayshun Jackson In Drug Money Laundering Scheme
When Mesquite police arrived they found that a box truck and a small 4-door sedan had run over a pedestrian, later identified as 43-year-old Thomas Dale of Dallas. But officers soon realized there had been another vehicle that initially hit Dale and drove away from the scene, leaving him laying in the roadway.READ MORE: Stimulus Check Update: Are You Eligible For A Plus-Up Payment?
Unable to see the victim, the drivers of the truck and car ran over Dale again, but both stopped and tried to render aid.
This unknown hit and run driver was long gone before officers arrived. Dale was pronounced dead at the scene.MORE NEWS: Stimulus Check Update: Are You Eligible For A Plus-Up Payment?
Police are know searching for the driver who hit Dale and fled the scene. Investigators are asking that anyone who knows who that person is or has information about the incident to call the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6636 or Investigator N. Sierra at 972-216-6679.