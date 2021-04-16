DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man in his late 80s was found deceased after Dallas firefighters put out a fire in his Southeast Dallas home Friday, April 16.
Shortly after 10:00 a.m., Dallas Fire-Rescue units responded to a 911 call for a fire at a home in the 3200 block of Trezevant Street.
When firefighters arrived at the one-story wood-framed residence, they could see fire coming from a bedroom in the back of the home.
They made their way inside the home, located the seat of the fire and made quick work of it; declaring it extinguishing it in about half-an-hour, a DFR spokesperson said in a news release.
After the fire was out, they found the deceased body of man in his late 80’s still inside the home.
Reportedly, the man did not live alone, but he was the only one in the house when the fire occurred.
Though investigators have determined that the fire began in one of the rear bedrooms, the exact cause of the fire will be listed as undetermined pending the Medical Examiner’s ruling on the victim’s cause of death.