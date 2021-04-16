FORT WORTH – Additional temporary workers are needed to join the frontline workers staffing COVID-19 vaccination sites in Fort Worth.
Apply here for a vaccine site assistant position.
When additional allocations of COVID-19 vaccines began to arrive in Tarrant County, the city quickly ramped up to recruit temporary workers needed to efficiently move thousands of patients through the vaccination process. In late March, more than 130 job offers were extended to temporary employees to staff COVID-19 clinics at Farrington Field and the Bob Bolen Public Safety Complex.
Now, additional vaccination site assistants are needed.
Some of the tasks that will be undertaken by vaccine site assistants include screening individuals, reviewing health question responses, checking patient consent forms, preparing vaccination cards and staffing the patient observation area.
Pay is $15 per hour. The temporary employees will be expected to maintain a work schedule of two shifts a week with the opportunity to work up to six shifts per week in support of these facilities. Shifts are typically 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.