FORT WORTH (CBDSFW.COM) – A mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis comes after a string of similar incidents, including a fatal workplace shooting last week in Bryan, Texas.

Experts predict this is only the beginning of a surge in violence.

In the last month alone, the U.S. has reported 45 mass shootings.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been at least 147 since the beginning of 2021.

“And it’s not only these mass shootings that are occurring,” said President Joe Biden. “Every single day, every single day, there is a mass shooting in the United States, if you count all those who were killed out on the streets of our cities and our rural areas. It’s a national embarrassment and must come to an end.”

Dr. Alex del Carmen, an associate dean and criminologist at Tarleton State University, doesn’t expect that to happen anytime soon.

“We see these ups and down through history, and I’m afraid we’re going to see a surge of violence in the United States,” he said.

Dr. del Carmen says the pandemic has created a perfect storm for increased violence, as more and more people return to the workplace with added stressors.

“Now you have less tolerance, you have bills to catch up to, loved ones that you’ve lost, and then you have a fear another strain of the virus is going to come about,” Dr. del Carmen said.

He says this problem can’t be solved overnight.

“I really see this as more of a behavioral component that is going to continue and continue for months to come, until that behavior levels off, and it takes about two to three years,” said Dr. del Carmen.

He advises people to stay on high alert for any red flags.

“Those of us going to work daily now, that are fighting traffic again, need to be aware of our surroundings and cognizant that there are people with a lot less patience than what we had 18 months ago,” he said.

Security experts say every workplace should establish a strict anti-violence policy and train employees on how to recognize warning signs.

If a business doesn’t have a plan in place on the steps to take if something does happen, they should consult with local law enforcement agencies to create one.