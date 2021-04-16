WEATHERStorms In North Texas | Alerts | Radar | Forecast | Weather App
By CBSDFW.com Staff
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman in her 20s died this morning in a crash in the WB lanes of I-20 near Collins St, involving two cars and an 18-wheeler.

She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

There were no other reported injuries.

As of 9 a.m. April 6, all WB lanes of I-20 were shut down at Collins St. while clean up continues.

Police said in addition to the wreck itself, there was some oil leakage on the highway.

CBSDFW.com Staff