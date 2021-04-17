DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Even with the current pause on the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, health officials say there is still plenty of supply in North Texas.

However, demand seems to be less.

“I didn’t even have an appointment, and they got me signed up and vaccinated,” said Christian Haynie, who got his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at Dallas County’s drive-thru clinic at Fair Park on Saturday.

Haynie’s mom had to wait for more than a month to get her vaccine appointment with Dallas County.

The long wait times and lines are long gone now that supply outpaces demand.

“We have a lot in stock and continue to get more every week,” said Christian Grisales, spokesperson for Dallas County Health and Human Services. “Now it’s just a matter of people coming over and getting the vaccine.”

At this point, there’s no wait list with either Dallas County or Tarrant County to get the vaccine.

Once you register, you can get an appointment the next day.

“The flow of people has been constant, but we want it to be better,” said Grisales. “On average, we’ve been doing 8,000 to 9,000 shots per day but we’ve seen a slowdown this week, especially after the Johnson & Johnson announcement.”

The county vaccinated about 3,000 people at Fair Park on Saturday.

“I was worried, I would have probably recommended that she doesn’t get the Johnson & Johnson,” said Laurence Alden, who came with his wife to get their first doses. “But it wasn’t offered anyway.”

While federal officials look into a rare clotting issue with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, only the Moderna and Pfizer shots are being administered in Texas.

“I was like okay, Pfizer – let’s go – because I didn’t want to do the Johnson & Johnson,” Hanie said.

Health officials say the pause on Johnson & Johnson shouldn’t give North Texans pause about getting vaccinated, especially as it’s becoming easier than ever to get the shot.

“I think it’s a testament to how our great our country is that we can be here now and just walk up and get it, so really great stuff,” said Andrew Oesterling, another vaccine recipient at Fair Park.

The Fair Park clinic will be closed on Sunday but will pick-up operations on Monday.