PARKER COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas school teacher was arrested Friday for an alleged relationship with a male student that began when he was 15 years old.
The Parker County Sheriff's Office said authorities arrested Misty Lorene Cato, 43, of Springtown, and charged her with second-degree improper relationship between educator and student. Her bond is set at $100,000.
Cato was recently a fifth grade math teacher at Springtown Intermediate School before she was placed on administrative leave due to the allegations.
According to the sheriff's office, the alleged relationship began while the student was enrolled in Azle ISD and continued for several years throughout Parker and Tarrant counties.
During an interview with Cato, the sheriff’s office said she admitted to having sexual relations with the student while knowing he was a juvenile and that she was caught on a voice recording saying she was in love with him for four years.
An active investigation is still underway with authorities in Parker and Tarrant counties looking into the case since alleged incidents occurred within both jurisdictions.
“It is a shame any time we have to investigate these type of cases,” said Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier. “It is imperative that our children attend school in a safe environment. Educators play a vital role in that safe environment and have a duty to protect our children. The student in this case has been offered counseling at the Parker County Children’s Advocacy Center where his healing can begin.”