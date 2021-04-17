DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Crowds at NorthPark Center in Dallas were left confused Saturday afternoon after being forced to evacuate while alarms wailed. Police say it was due to a water main leak.
Police say the evacuation is considered a "false alarm" as crews work to find the leak.
CBS 11 News’ Ken Molestina captured video of crowds leaving the mall after hearing the alarms.
"Not sure why but @NorthParkCenter in #Dallas has just been evacuated. We were already walking out as alarms began to sound and crowds scrambled for exits," said CBS 11 News' Ken Molestina on Twitter.
— Ken Molestina (@cbs11ken) April 17, 2021
"Why did @Nordstrom just evacuate everyone from the #northpark #dallas location. No sirens. No smoke. Just a voice over a loudspeaker and a mass exodus," a witness said on Twitter.
Normal business operations resumed later in the afternoon.