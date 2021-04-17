NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Dallas, DFW News, NorthPark Center

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Crowds at NorthPark Center in Dallas were left confused Saturday afternoon after being forced to evacuate while alarms wailed. Police say it was due to a water main leak.

Police say the evacuation is considered a “false alarm” as crews work to find the leak.

READ MORE: SpaceX Wins $2.9 Billion NASA Contract For Lunar Lander Being Developed In Texas

CBS 11 News’ Ken Molestina captured video of crowds leaving the mall after hearing the alarms.

“Why did @Nordstrom just evacuate everyone from the #northpark #dallas location. No sirens. No smoke. Just a voice over a loudspeaker and a mass exodus,” a witness said on Twitter.

MORE NEWS: Woman Killed By Boyfriend In Shooting At Dallas Hotel, Police Say

Normal business operations resumed later in the afternoon.

CBSDFW.com Staff