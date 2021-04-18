DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An 18-year-old is dead and two others are injured after a shooting at a recreation center in Dallas Saturday night, police said.
Police said they responded to the shooting at the Juanita Craft Recreation Center on Lyons Street at around 7:30 p.m.
Police said a victim, identified as Cerriante Dimoren Green, was pronounced dead at the scene, while two others were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate. A motive for the shooting is also unknown at this time.
Anyone who may have information is asked to call police at 214.283.4804. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment, and they can be reached at 214.373.8477.