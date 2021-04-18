AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM.COM) — The search for a shooting suspect, identified as Stephen Broderick, is underway after three people were killed in Austin Sunday, police said.

Police said they responded to the shooting near Great Hills Trail and Rain Creek Parkway in the northwestern part of the city. The city’s mayor, Steve Adler, said it happened at the Arboretum Oaks Apartments.

Police said two women and a man were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not yet been released.

The scene of the incident is still active as the suspect is not yet in custody. Police are continuing to urge residents in the area to shelter in place.

During an update Sunday afternoon, Austin Police Interim Chief Joseph Chacon said the department released the name of the 41-year-old suspect as a “matter of public safety.” Chacon said the department has information that Broderick may be a former law enforcement officer.

Broderick is considered armed and dangerous and police said they are concerned he may take hostages.

Police said they believe the shooting was a domestic situation due to the suspect knowing the victims.

On June 17, 2020, CBS Austin reported Broderick was a Travis County Sheriff’s Office detective and was charged with first-degree felony sexual assault of a child.

This is a developing story and will be updated.