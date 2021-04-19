NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An Amber Alert was issued for two teenagers from Seagoville, Devany Betancourt, 16, and Marina Nelson, 17.

Law enforcement officials said they were last seen on 1724 South Highway 175 in Seagoville at 2:20 a.m. Sunday, April 18.

Betancourt is Hispanic, with brown eyes and black hair, 5’2″ and 110 pounds. She was wearing a gold and pink shirt, jeans, brown boots, a gold chain with a bull on it and two gold rings.

Nelson is White, with green eyes and brown hair, 5’9″ and 130 pounds. She was wearing an orange shirt, gray sweatshirt and shorts.

Law enforcement officials said they believe Betancourt and Nelson are in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is encourage to call (972) 287.2999 to report information to the Seagoville Police Department.

