PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Amber Alert is over Monday evening, April 19, after two teens were found safe in Plano.
The Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for Devany Betancourt, 16, and Marina Nelson, 17 of Seagoville.
Law enforcement officials said they were last seen on 1724 South Highway 175 in Seagoville at 2:p.m. Sunday, April 18. Their families reported them missing at 8 p.m. later that night.

Law enforcement officials said Monday morning they believed Betancourt and Nelson were in grave or immediate danger.
No other details have been released at this time.