(CBDSFW.COM) – Authorities in Louisiana have issued a warrant for the arrest of former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Aldon Smith for an alleged second-degree battery that occurred in the New Orleans area on Saturday evening, the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed.
Smith, 31, currently plays for the Seattle Seahawks.
Sheriff James Pohlmann said, deputies responded to a call for medical assistance needed in Meraux on Saturday, April 17 around 7:30 p.m.
When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a man who said he was assaulted by an acquaintance of his earlier while outside a business in Chalmette.
During the course of the investigation, detectives with the Criminal Investigations Bureau identified the suspect as Smith.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Smith is asked to call the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501 or the Criminal Investigations Bureau’s tip hotline, (504) 271-TIPS or 8477.
The investigation is ongoing.
The St. Bernard Parish District Attorney's Office said in a news release, the alleged victim suffered "severe injuries" and that an offender convicted of second-degree battery faces a fine of up to $2,000 and/or up to eight years in prison.
Smith played on the Cowboys in 2020.