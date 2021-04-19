DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Three Dallas Police officers fired at and ultimately killed a man who Chief Eddie Garcia said tried to carjack a woman, robbed a CVS at gunpoint and ran across LBJ Freeway Monday evening, April 19.
Chief Garcia said the officers fired at the man when he pointed what turned out to be a fake gun at them.
No officers or bystanders were hurt.
Chief Garcia said officers first responded to a report of an attempted carjacking by an armed man in Far North Dallas around 4 p.m.
Officers had a confrontation with the man, Chief Garcia said, when the suspect pulled out a handgun before running off.
The man ran out the back of the CVS when officers arrived, running across I-635, where he was ultimately shot and killed.
The man’s identity has not yet been released.