DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Three Dallas Police officers fired at and ultimately killed a man who Chief Eddie Garcia said tried to carjack a woman, robbed a CVS at gunpoint and ran across LBJ Freeway Monday evening, April 19.

Chief Garcia said the officers fired at the man when he pointed what turned out to be a fake gun at them.

No officers or bystanders were hurt.

Chief Garcia said officers first responded to a report of an attempted carjacking by an armed man in Far North Dallas around 4 p.m.

Officers had a confrontation with the man, Chief Garcia said, when the suspect pulled out a handgun before running off.

Officers set up a perimeter, and around 5:15 p.m. an armed robbery was reported at a CVS in the 13000 block of Coit Road, less than a mile south from the first incident. The robber matched the description of the man in the carjacking, Chief García said.

The man ran out the back of the CVS when officers arrived, running across I-635, where he was ultimately shot and killed.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.