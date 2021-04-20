NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
By CBSDFW.com Staff
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – After two fatal hit-and-runs in three days, Fort Worth police are once again asking for the public’s help finding the person responsible.

A man was killed at 4 a.m. on April 18. It happened in the 1100 block of I-35.

Three days earlier, on April 15, a woman was killed and two people were injured by a hit-and-run driver.

It happened just before 3 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 30 at Forest Park Boulevard.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help finding a black or silver van or SUV.

Anyone with information about either incident is encouraged to call Fort Worth police at 817.392.4892.

