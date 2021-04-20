FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – After two fatal hit-and-runs in three days, Fort Worth police are once again asking for the public’s help finding the person responsible.
A man was killed at 4 a.m. on April 18. It happened in the 1100 block of I-35.
Three days earlier, on April 15, a woman was killed and two people were injured by a hit-and-run driver.
It happened just before 3 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 30 at Forest Park Boulevard.
Detectives are asking for the public’s help finding a black or silver van or SUV.
Anyone with information about either incident is encouraged to call Fort Worth police at 817.392.4892.
Please help us locate a vehicle (no description) involved in a deadly hit-and-run on April 18. At approx. 4 a.m., the unidentified vehicle struck & killed a white male in the 1100 block of I-35. The driver did not stop.
Please call 817-392-4885 with any information. pic.twitter.com/tBaIKnbdcY
— Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) April 20, 2021