DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists working at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport intercepted a shipment of chicken lollipops, which are pet treats banned from coming into America.
"Consumers are unaware that some international goods and products are prohibited or restricted because of the potential agriculture or biological risks associated with that product," explained Dallas CBP Port Director Tim Lemaux. "When we encounter suspicious shipments, we examine them and then act accordingly. In this case, we seized the shipment to protect our nation's agriculture industry."
The shipment, which was seized on April 14 was manifested as men’s sweaters. It was shipped from Hong Kong and destined for Highlands, Texas. Ninety-three chicken-flavored lollipops with rawhide stems in all were confiscated. The treats aren’t allowed in the U.S. due to animal disease concerns.
According to CBP, their agriculture specialists work to exclude introduction of foreign animal diseases such as highly pathogenic avian influenza 2, Newcastle disease, foot and mouth disease, classical swine fever and swine vesicular disease. These diseases can harm chicken and turkey flocks as well as potentially harm pigs.
All of the lollipops were destroyed by steam sterilization.
