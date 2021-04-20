DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department prepared for possible demonstrations after the verdict in there Derek Chauvin trial was announced, but there were none to be found in the city Tuesday night, April 20, – just celebrations.

“Today is a day that history was made for all,” said one of the people crowded into Harris’ House of Heroes in Uptown Dallas to watch the conclusion of the trial.

There was loud applause in the bar as each guilty verdict came down.

Later that evening, a handful of social justice groups met up at Dallas City Hall to celebrate the news.

“It is a win not only for the George Floyd family, but also for all of the organizers around the country and around the world,” said Jennifer Miller with the Dallas Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression.

‘Verdict Not Justice, It’s Accountability’: North Texas Leaders React To Derek Chauvin Guilty On All Counts

After a summer of historic protests and now these guilty verdicts, activists say they’re cautiously optimistic.

“I’m just thankful there are people out here supporting the community, and hopefully we’ll receive more of this and hopefully people will join the fight,” said Ebonee Richards Taylor with the Progressive Student Union at UTA.

Though they believe this is a step in the right direction, they say police have a long way to go towards restoring their faith in law enforcement.

“It’s something that’s going to be historic, it’s going to be in the books, but it’s the work that needs to be continued after that that’s really going to make the difference later on,” Miller said.

Terrance Hopkins, the president of the Black Police Association of Greater Dallas, said accountability is key to earning peoples’ trust.

“When they see us police ourselves properly, and the justice system follow that, then now we start gaining that trust back, that’s what I want the community to know,” he said.