DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is seeking the public’s help finding Julia Conley Blackburn, 74.
She was last seen April 19, 2021, at 4 p.m. in the 1600 block of Whitedove Drive in Dallas.
Blackburn is a 74-year-old black Black female, standing 5'2″ tall and weighing 120 pounds. She has brown eyes, red hair, and was last seen wearing a black bonnet, black sweat jacket, gray sweatpants and black sneakers with a white bottom trim.
Police said she's driving a gray, 2018 Nissan Rogue, bearing Texas license plate KWD8436. They also said Blackburn may be a danger to herself.
If you have any information regarding her hereabouts, please call the Dallas Police Department at 911 or (214) 671-4268. Please reference case number 067920-2021.