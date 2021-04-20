DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police officers have arrested Yoni Vasquez, 28, for allegedly stabbing Irma Bonilla, 23, to death on April 19.
Officers found Bonilla at 7:15 a.m. on Lizzy Drive. They said they found Vasquez on foot nearby. He and Bonilla had children and lived together.
He was taken to Dallas Police Headquarters where he confessed killing Bonilla to detectives.
Vasquez is currently at the Lew Sterrett jail, charged with first degree murder.
